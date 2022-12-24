UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Protect Minorities' Fundamental Rights: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Govt committed to protect minorities' fundamental rights: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said the government of Pakistan is committed to protect the fundamental rights of the minority community which are guaranteed and protected in the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The state was fully aware of the fundamental rights of the minority communities and appreciated their services in bringing peace, harmony and political stability in the country, the president said in a message on the occasion of Christmas.

"I am delighted that the government has taken a lot of steps to empower the minorities in Pakistan and they have been serving in all spheres of life. Undoubtedly, the minorities in Pakistan are actively contributing to the development and prosperity of the country," he added.

On the occasion of Christmas, the president extended his heartiest felicitations to the Christian brethren in Pakistan and all over the world.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, had explained all the principles of making this society stable before the formation of Pakistan.

Quaid-e-Azam had said, "With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve" the president said, adding that they had to move forward as a nation, the constitution of Pakistan had guaranteed rights to all citizens irrespective of their religion, caste and creed.

Today, he said, millions of Christians all around the world and in Pakistan celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ who was sent to this world as a symbol of peace, brotherhood and respect for the entire humanity.

The president said "The day of Christmas reminds us of values preached by Jesus Christ of love, peace, tolerance and humanity. As Muslims, we respect Jesus Christ as one of the great prophets of God Almighty." On this auspicious occasion, the president also appreciated the valuable services of all minorities, especially the Christian community, for their country, especially in the field of health and education.

"I pay tribute to all of them for their patriotic and sincere services to this country and I am confident that they would continue to play their role as harbingers of peace and prosperity in Pakistan," he added.

***EMBARGOED TILL 2359HRS on Saturday***

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Minority Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah God Muslim Christian All Government Million Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Punjab, KP announce schedule for winter vacations ..

Punjab, KP announce schedule for winter vacations in public, private institution ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt announces 20,000 internships for engineers

Govt announces 20,000 internships for engineers

35 minutes ago
 CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts ..

CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts of Punjab

55 minutes ago
 Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of ..

Islamabad Suicide blast: Police seek formation of of JIT

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan P ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of the Libyan Presidential Council on Indepen ..

1 hour ago
 UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in re ..

UAE provides household generators to Ukraine in response to difficult winter con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.