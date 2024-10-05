Govt committed to protecting citizens, maintaining national stability: Ali Gohar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ali Gohar Baloch Saturday reaffirmed the government's unwavering dedication to safeguarding national interests and ensuring public safety.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government's top priority is to maintain national security, with zero tolerance for activities undermining stability, adding that the government will take swift action against individuals or entities threatening stability, particularly in light of serious concerns raised by alleged terrorist activities linked to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Ali Gohar strongly condemned Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over videos showing people arriving with weapons.

Gohar criticized Gandapur's alleged involvement in promoting violence and instability.

Ali Gohar lashed out at Ali Amin Gandapur and his associates, labelling them a "violent group" bent on disrupting the country's peace and stability.

He emphasized that their actions pose a significant threat to citizens' safety and well-being.

He made it clear that the government will not tolerate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) violent tactics and will take action to maintain law and order.

"The safety and well-being of citizens, along with the protection of the state and government, remain the topmost priority," emphasized Ali Gohar.

"We will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt law and order and will take decisive action against those who engage in violent or destructive activities," he added.