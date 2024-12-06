Govt committed to protecting citizens' rights online: Senator Afnanullah Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) PML-N Senator Afnanullah Khan Friday announced that the government is taking steps to amend social media laws and prevent the spread of misinformation and baseless propaganda, while also safeguarding freedom of expression from internal and external interference.

In an exclusive interview to a private news channel, Senator Afnanullah Khan said the government is committed to protecting citizens' rights online and is taking steps to regulate social media which aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure that social media platforms are used responsibly.

He said our goal is to regulate social media which should create a safer and more responsible online environment for all citizens.

He emphasized that the current laws are not only demoralizing but also perpetuating misinformation, posing a significant threat to the country's social fabric.

He stressed that a comprehensive overhaul of these laws is imperative to prevent the spread of fake news, protect citizens' rights and maintain social harmony.

According to Dr Afnan Ullah, certain malicious elements are exploiting disinformation as a means to coerce and blackmail both the government and the general public.

Responding to a query about the issue of slow internet, Dr Afnan Ullah acknowledged the frustration caused by the slow internet and emphasized his commitment to resolving the issue promptly.

Dr. Afnan further stated that he will revisit the matter in upcoming meetings, where he will provide a comprehensive update on the progress made.

He expressed optimism that a swift resolution to the issue is on the horizon, bringing relief to those affected by the slow internet connectivity.

According to Dr Afnan Ullah, the Primary cause of the slow internet connectivity is attributed to technical issues related to link firewall management and data transmission.

He assured that these matters will be thoroughly discussed and promptly addressed to ensure a swift resolution to the problem.