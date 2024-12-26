Open Menu

Govt Committed To Protecting Country's Sovereignty: Daniyal Chaudhry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Govt committed to protecting country's sovereignty: Daniyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that Pakistan's armed forces and government are committed to protecting the country's sovereignty.

Daniyal Chaudhry asserted that external interference in Pakistan's internal affairs will not be tolerated and any attempts to compromise the nation's sovereignty will be firmly resisted.

In an interview with a private news channel, Chaudhry said that the government was committed to resolving issues, whether internal or external through dialogue, which is the most effective and peaceful solution.

Chaudhry stated that the government does not believe in resolving conflicts through war or violence, it instead advocates for the settlement of disputes within the framework of law and constitutional values.

Barrister Daniyal has expressed his belief that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's strategies will ultimately fail as Pakistan moves forward under the leadership of the PML-N government.

According to him, PTI's attempts to evade accountability by seeking external support are unrealistic and will not bear

fruit. He urged PTI to abandon destabilizing tactics and instead engage in negotiations to resolve issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Maratho ..

Guinness World Records teams up with Dubai Marathon

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discu ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strategic relations, region ..

11 hours ago
 Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving politi ..

Senator Siddiqui optimistic about resolving political tensions through talks wit ..

11 hours ago
 NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service fr ..

NLC & DP World launch landmark shipping service from Karachi to Chittagong

11 hours ago
Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, inj ..

Israeli aggressions result in more fatalities, injuries in Gaza Wednesday

12 hours ago
 At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’ ..

At Christmas, Pope calls for ‘silence of arms’, says Gaza situation ‘grave ..

11 hours ago
 Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniver ..

Seminar held in connection with 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses taxation of companies in natural resource ..

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand I ..

Sharjah Women’s Sports Club excels at Thailand International Rowing Championsh ..

12 hours ago
 Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature h ..

Inaugural Sharjah Festival of African Literature hosts Nobel laureates

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan