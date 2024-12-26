ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Daniyal Chaudhry issued a stern warning on Thursday, emphasizing that Pakistan's armed forces and government are committed to protecting the country's sovereignty.

Daniyal Chaudhry asserted that external interference in Pakistan's internal affairs will not be tolerated and any attempts to compromise the nation's sovereignty will be firmly resisted.

In an interview with a private news channel, Chaudhry said that the government was committed to resolving issues, whether internal or external through dialogue, which is the most effective and peaceful solution.

Chaudhry stated that the government does not believe in resolving conflicts through war or violence, it instead advocates for the settlement of disputes within the framework of law and constitutional values.

Barrister Daniyal has expressed his belief that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's strategies will ultimately fail as Pakistan moves forward under the leadership of the PML-N government.

According to him, PTI's attempts to evade accountability by seeking external support are unrealistic and will not bear

fruit. He urged PTI to abandon destabilizing tactics and instead engage in negotiations to resolve issues.