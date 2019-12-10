UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Protecting Human Rights: Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad

Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said Tuesday the government was committed to protecting human rights for all its citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister Sultan Muhammad said Tuesday the government was committed to protecting human rights for all its citizens.

Addressing a ceremony held to mark Human Rights Day, the KP law minister condemned the Indian government for committing atrocities against the innocent Kashmir people.

He said that people of Kashmir were under siege for 128 days as result of lockdown and curfew, adding people had been deprived of all basic necessities like hospitals and education and foods etc.

He said there was a need to remember on the international day for human rights Holy Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) message of equality, justice and protection of human rights for all.

He also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting Kashmir issue on international forums in unprecedented manner.

The participants chanted slogans in favor of Pak Army and strongly condemned India for committing crimes against innocent people of Kashmir.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10 December � the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

