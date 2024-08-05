Govt committed to protecting minorities' rights: Arora

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Punjab government was committed to protecting the rights of minorities and would make every possible effort to resolve their issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora has said that the Punjab government was committed to protecting the rights of minorities and would make every possible effort to resolve their issues.

Inspecting various churches in Narowal district on Monday, he held various meetings with representatives of the Christian community, said a handout issued here.

The minister met with representatives of the Christian community in Qila Ahmadabad and visited the Yohanna Pentecostal and Presbyterian Church in Sahabdeke village.The purpose of the visit was to closely understand the needs and issues of the Christian community.

The minister reviewed the conditions of the churches and obtained detailed information about the facilities and problems present there. He said the inspection of churches in Narowal provided him with significant information, which would be promptly addressed.

During the meetings with representatives of the Christian community, the minister listened to their problems and assured them of taking practical steps for their resolution. He emphasized that the protection of minority rights and their welfare is among the top priorities of the government.