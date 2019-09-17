UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Protecting Minorities' Rights: Minerals Development

Tue 17th September 2019

Govt committed to protecting minorities' rights: Minerals Development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Minerals Development Dr Amjad Ali Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was committed to protecting due rights of minorities in line with the Constitution.

He was talking in a meeting with minority member National Assembly Jamshed.

He said islam provided religious and social freedom to minorities and added that Islamic history had a number of instances about protection of minorities. He said the government was bound to pursue the country's Constitution and follow footprints of the ancestors.

The minister said the government would provide jobs to minorities and justice would be provided to them at their doorsteps, he added.

