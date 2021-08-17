Govt committed to protecting minority rights: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday the government was committed to protect the rights of minorities in light of vision of the founding fathers and golden principles of Islam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Tuesday the government was committed to protect the rights of minorities in light of vision of the founding fathers and golden principles of islam.

Talking to delegations led by Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine at the Governor's House on Tuesday, he said, whenever an incident of injustice against minorities was reported, the government takes prompt and strict action against the culprits.

The Governor said the constitution of Pakistan had enunciated the rights of minorities in detail and all minorities living in Pakistan have full religious freedom.

He said that corruption was disastrous for a country and the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was pursuing a policy of transparent and impartial accountability from day one to eliminate corruption from the country.

Sarwar said the government was committed to the policy of transparent and impartial accountability, adding that all institutions, including parliament and democracy, had become stronger during the past three years.

He further said the supremacy of constitution and maintaining law in the country was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at all costs, adding that the masses support democracy, rule of law and narrative of the government.

Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said the government agenciesstand by every minority living in Pakistan and they would never be left alone under any circumstance,adding that nefarious designs of those who were conspiring against religious harmony would be thwarted.