Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunities for them: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti Friday said that provincial government is committed to protecting the rights of minorities and providing equal opportunities for them.

He said this while talking to Parliamentary Secretary for Minority Affairs Sanjay Kumar and Head of Welfare Organization Peter Arshad called on him at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

Issues related to religious harmony, welfare of minorities and promotion of interfaith unity in the province were discussed in the meeting.

Sanjay Kumar and Peter Arshad provided the Chief Minister with details about the proposed programs to be organized in the province on the occasion of Minority Day and invited him to participate in these events as special guests.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said on this occasion that all minorities living in Balochistan are significant role of the province’s development process and social harmony.

He said that the Minority Day celebrations would not only send a message of solidarity but would also be a practical demonstration of promoting tolerance, brotherhood and brotherhood in the province.