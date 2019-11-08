Govt committed to provide affordable state of art health care facilities to citizens : Yasmeen Arshad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Arshad Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not compromise on health and committed to provide quality affordable state of art healthcare facilities to every citizens of the country.

All resources have been utilized and special instructions have been issued in all the public sector hospitals of the Punjab regarding mother and child health, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the Punjab government has approved development schemes worth Rs 4.782 billion, including a 200-bed mother and child hospital and nursing college in Mianwali district.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Mianwali's first of its kind state-of-the-art consist of 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital would be held end of this month, she added.

The provincial government has planned to establish five public hospitals in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Mianwali, Layyah and Rajanpur districts .

She said, five mother and childcare hospitals were being constructed in various districts of Punjab as mother and child's health was among top priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

"We recognize the role of mothers in building a healthy nation. Mother and child are therefore on the top of our agenda in health", she said.

"We will build on best practices and invest in finding new innovative ways to fight mother and new born mortality and focus on the most vulnerable", minister said.

She also announced that provisional government has planned to build state of art Trauma and accident centers in almost 100 points around Punjab cities along the roadside and Highways to facilitate citizens.

She said discussion with highways authority was underway where they asked them to give us opportunity to establish these accident centers.

She said keeping in view of road traffic accidents and their related injuries and deaths Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar has approved the decision and ordered immediate implementation on it.

Accident Trauma centers would be easily be accessible for citizen in all roads, she added.

She said the most important factor of this accident centers strategies is to establish a network of emergency centers to provide initial treatment to the victim within the golden hour.

She said these five mother and child hospitals would provide quality healthcare facilities, adding, more funds have been provided to the Children's Hospital for the provision of free medicines and other necessary resources would also be given on a priority basis.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan is man who love the country and working with his sincerity.

Replying to a query regarding treatment of PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's health, she prayed for his speedy recovery and said Punjab government tried their best to provide quality health facilities to him under the directions of Prime minister Imran Khan.

She said he was discharged from the hospital on his own will after consultation of his family physicians.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was completely satisfied with his medical treatment, she mentioned.