Govt committed to provide all basic amenities to people of neglected areas: Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhry Zaheeruddin said on Monday the PTI government was committed to provide all basic amenities to people of neglected areas on top priority basis.

He was addressing a public gathering in Jaranwala after inaugurating of Jaranwala-Shahkot Road near Adda Pull-93 here.

He said the government would provide equal facilities of health, education, communication and other infrastructure besides resolving masses' problems especially living in far-flung areas.

He said that his mission was to serve the people and resolve their problems at their doorsteps.

He said that all resources were being utilized to bring neglected areas at par with the developed ones.

He said that Rs 250 million were spent on carpeted construction of 16-km Jaranwala-Shahkot Road which would facilitate the residents of Jaranwala, Khurarianwala, Shahkot, Nankana Sahib and their peripheral localities.

He said that efforts had also been accelerated to construct 13 other link roads of the area to resolve communication problems. The basic amenities would also be ensured in all villages of his constituency PP-100 soon, he added.

PTI leaders, workers and area notables including Chaudhry Taimoor Ali Khan, Chaudhry ImranYousuf, Rana Bilal Mustafa, Rana Imran Arif, Zafar Warraich and Rana Rafi were also presenton the occasion.