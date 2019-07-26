UrduPoint.com
Govt. Committed To Provide An Enabling Environment To Investors, Business Community.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 10:26 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the present Government is committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the present Government is committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

He added that the Government is fully focused on improving ease of doing business and implementing policies which encourage the investors to invest in various sectors of economy and avail business opportunities in the country.He was talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies here at PM Office.

The delegation was led by Chairman Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Mr. Huang Weiguo. Adviser to PM on Commerce Mr. Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman BOI Mr.

Zubair Gilani were also present on the occasion.The Chinese companies included Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Huafu Fashion, Grace Towel, Zhejiang socks, Baiyuan Machinery, Atexco, Texhong and Black Peony.The top executives/representatives of the Chinese companies briefed the Prime Minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in the country in various textile-related export sectors.The Prime Minister highlighted lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labor in the country.He also assured the delegation that the Government will provide every possible support and facilitation to the investors.

