Govt Committed To Provide Basic Amenities To Masses: Raja Riaz

Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad said that the PTI government was committed to provide all basic amenities at doorstep of the masses and in this connection, development projects were being completed across the country

He was addressing a gathering during inauguration of construction of sewerage scheme in Chak Samana here om Saturday.

He said that Rs.5 million will be spent on completion of this scheme which will help in redressing sewerage related problems of this area on permanent basis.

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja also spoke on the occasion and said that strict monitoring would be ensured during construction so that quality material could be used for durability of the sewerage project.

He said that all development programs will be completed in consultation with the elected public representatives so that peoples' problems could be resolved according to their expectations.

Deputy Managing Director Engineering Ikramullah, Director Construction WASA Farooq Najeeb,Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chatthaand others were present on the occasion.

