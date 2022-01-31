UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Provide Basic Facilities To People: Governor

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2022 | 09:51 PM

A delegation led by Sardar Abdullah Jan Badeni called on Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here at Governor House Quetta on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation led by Sardar Abdullah Jan Badeni called on Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha here at Governor House Quetta on Monday.

On the occasion, the governor said the present government was committed to provide all the basic facilities to the people at their doorstep.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the governor about the difficulties being faced by the people in Mill area of Nushki and said the people of that area were deprived of basic amenities of life in this advanced age. Due to unavailability of dams, clean water and mobile towers in the area, the people were facing many difficulties, he maintained.

The governor listened to the problems and difficulties being faced by the people of Nushki carefully and assured all possible cooperation for their solution.

More Stories From Pakistan

