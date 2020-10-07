Govt committed to provide basic necessities of life to masses: Minister Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer

Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer Wednesday said the government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Forest, Environment and Wildlife Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer Wednesday said the government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life to masses.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation that met him in his office here.

He said that PTI-led government would continue serving masses and timely provision of basic facilities to masses was among its priorities, the KP minister added.

The misister said the government believed in merit and added all the ongoing development projects would be timely completed in transparent manner.