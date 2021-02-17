UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Provide Basic Necessities Of Life To Masses: CM's Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:13 PM

Govt committed to provide basic necessities of life to masses: CM's aide

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Haj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Wednesday said that the PTI-led government was taking concrete measures for provision of all basic necessities of life to masses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Haj, Aukaf and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir Wednesday said that the PTI-led government was taking concrete measures for provision of all basic necessities of life to masses.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation that called on him here at his office.

The CM's aide said the government had introduced reforms in various sectors including education, health, transport and construction sectors and development-oriented initiatives had started yielding results, he added.

He said that provision of free treatment facility to people was a revolutionary step of the PTI-led government, adding that this unprecedented welfare and development process would continue despite challenges.

He said there was no room for looting and corruption in the new Pakistan and the government was fully cognizant to the problems which were being resolved.

