Govt committed to provide basic necessities of life to masses:Provincial minister for communication and works, Akbar Ayub Khan

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial minister for communication and works, Akbar Ayub Khan said the government is committed to provide basic necessities of life to the people at their door step.

He was addressing after the inauguration of newly constructed Union Council (UC) Kalinjer road here on Tuesday.

He further said historical developmental work had been carried out by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government in district Haripur which would change the fate of the people and this district would be a model in Pakistan.� Electricity, sui gas and basic infrastructure projects worth billions of rupees have been started in Haripur and many of them are near completion, the minister said.

� Akbar Ayub Khan stated that with the cost of Rs. 800 million Beer Kalangar road would revolutionized which would distance and facilitate people.

He further they have accepted the challenge to end the poverty in UC Kalinger and would bring the people in the main stream.� He further said that with in coming two years they would equip the three UCs of district Haripur marked by deprivation, with necessities of life including health, education and roads, adding, they would make them model UCs.