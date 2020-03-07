UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Provide Basic Rights To Women: Zartaj Gul

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:16 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic rights to women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide all basic rights to women.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the biggest supporter of women empowerment.

She said holding march was the constitutional right of women and other segment of the society but everybody should take care of the social and Islamic values.

Replying to a question, she said the Sindh government was totally failed to stop force and child marriages in the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

