Govt committed to provide best cotton price to farmers: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said on Saturday that government was committed to provide best cotton price to farmers.

Presiding over a meeting of Nambardaar Association here, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi said that all stake holders should ensure combined efforts to make government's initiatives regarding rehabilitation of cotton. He urged Numbardaars of each village to cooperate with agriculture department for revival of cotton crop adding that country can make progress by getting maximum cotton production. He said that farmers were being offered Rs 1,000 subsidy on each bag of good quality seed and added that subsidy of Rs 4.4 billion was also being given to farmers on protection of crop from insects.

He said that a program was under process to offer PB ropes on 60 percent subsidy for controlling attack of pink wollborm.

Minister maintained that agricultural progress and facilitation of farmers was one of the top priorities of the incumbent government.

He said that funds of Rs 28.59 billion have been spent on improvement of irrigation system under the Prime Minister Iman Khan's announced Rs 300 billion for agriculture emergency program adding that 12,000 leaser land levelers have also been given to farmers on subsidy.

Gardezi stated that farmers have also been given over 400,000 bags of good quality wheat seed, pesticides and Agriculture equipments with funds of Rs 12.54 billion. He said that agricultural equipments have been given to farmers on subsidy with funds of Rs 470 million under Prime Minister's agriculture emergency program.

He said that 102 kinds of seed has been approved by the government while DNA fingerprint and variety registration have been made compulsory to prevent seed adulteration.

Agriculture minister directed officers concerned to make latest technology for maximum production available to farmers.