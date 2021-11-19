UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Provide Best Facilities To Sikh Pilgrims During Guru Nanak Anniversary: Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 12:37 PM

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak anniversary: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday warmly welcomed Sikh community visiting Pakistan and assured to facilitate all Sikh pilgrims coming from India to attend birth anniversary of their founding baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday warmly welcomed Sikh community visiting Pakistan and assured to facilitate all Sikh pilgrims coming from India to attend birth anniversary of their founding baba Guru Nanak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was paying full attention to provide best security and taking care of the Sikh gurdwaras, adding, it is amazing to receive the Sikh pilgrims every year in Pakistan.

He said the government would provide all best facilities to them to perform their religious rituals freely.

Maulana Ashrafi said Pakistan belongs to people of all religions, caste and creed adding but it is regretful that Indian government was creating difficulties for Sikh community during their visiting to Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan was committed to providing equal opportunities to its minorities as there is full religious freedom to every citizen to live without any fear and terror.

Ashrafi also remarked that Sikh community visiting Pakistan were satisfied with measures taken by the government, adding, Sikh pilgrims are safe inside Pakistan.

"A sense of tolerance and religious harmony was being instilled in our society so that the people would be allowed to live their lives freely and without any fear", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

Elderly man killed while crossing rail track

3 minutes ago
 Initiatives being taken to improve condition of pu ..

Initiatives being taken to improve condition of public hospitals

3 minutes ago
 Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with ..

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with rambling hours-long rant

3 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimu ..

Tokyo stocks close up, welcoming fresh Japan stimulus

3 minutes ago
 Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

Smog spreads to major cities of Punjab

25 minutes ago
 Hottest Selling vivo Y21 — Loved by People of Pa ..

Hottest Selling vivo Y21 — Loved by People of Pakistan

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.