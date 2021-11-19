Govt committed to provide best facilities to Sikh pilgrims during Guru Nanak anniversary: Ashrafi

Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday warmly welcomed Sikh community visiting Pakistan and assured to facilitate all Sikh pilgrims coming from India to attend birth anniversary of their founding baba Guru Nanak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Maulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Friday warmly welcomed Sikh community visiting Pakistan and assured to facilitate all Sikh pilgrims coming from India to attend birth anniversary of their founding baba Guru Nanak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was paying full attention to provide best security and taking care of the Sikh gurdwaras, adding, it is amazing to receive the Sikh pilgrims every year in Pakistan.

He said the government would provide all best facilities to them to perform their religious rituals freely.

Maulana Ashrafi said Pakistan belongs to people of all religions, caste and creed adding but it is regretful that Indian government was creating difficulties for Sikh community during their visiting to Pakistan.

He said the government of Pakistan was committed to providing equal opportunities to its minorities as there is full religious freedom to every citizen to live without any fear and terror.

Ashrafi also remarked that Sikh community visiting Pakistan were satisfied with measures taken by the government, adding, Sikh pilgrims are safe inside Pakistan.

"A sense of tolerance and religious harmony was being instilled in our society so that the people would be allowed to live their lives freely and without any fear", he added.