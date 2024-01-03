Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide Best Facilities To Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 03, 2024 | 03:35 PM

The caretaker federal minister says Islam is the religion of peace and love and we will brief students about religious interfaith harmony.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed says government is committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims.

Talking to journalists during his visit at Quetta Haji Camp today, he said efforts are underway to provide all missing facilities at Quetta Haji Camp.

The Minister said islam is the religion of peace and love and we will brief students about religious interfaith harmony.

Earlier today, Aneeq Ahmed said the government is taking concrete steps to foster interfaith harmony.

Addressing a seminar in Quetta today, he emphasized the importance of dialogue amongst different faiths and civilizations. He said tolerance and respect is an integral part of Islamic teachings.

The Minister said fundamental principles of Islam must be followed in order to achieve peace in the world.

