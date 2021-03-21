UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Provide Best Health Facilities To Masses

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Govt committed to provide best health facilities to masses

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Noshin Hamid Sunday said that the present government was fully committed to provide best health facilities to masses.

She was speaking on report of public survey on Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB) by the joint efforts of Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), Department of Health, Pakistan Health Research Council PHRC.

Parliamentary Secretary of Health while addressing on the occasion said that 60 to 70 percent of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) were a cause of concern, one of the main reasons being Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB).

The current government has a vision to solve the problems of the people on priority basis. Implementing a health levy to keep Sugar Sweetened Beverages (SSB) away from adults, especially children, will prove ineffective, she added.

Maj. Gen. (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani, President, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH), thanked all the participants and speaking on the occasion, said that since simple food has ceased to be part of our daily routine, we are prone to more diseases. If you want to stay healthy Eat, make daily walks and do exercise regularly.

