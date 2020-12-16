Govt committed to provide best healthcare facilities to people: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that under Universal Health Care programme, so far health cards had been distributed among 5.2 million families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that under Universal Health Care programme, so far health cards had been distributed among 5.2 million families.

The provision of best healthcare facilities to the people was a priority agenda of the Punjab government, she added.

During her visit to Jinnah Hospital here, she said the government was fully committed to provide best medical facilities to the people.

She lauded the efforts and support of Gohar Ijaz Trust in providing medical facilities to people at Jinnah Hospital and said that Gohar Ijaz Trust was a role model of public-private partnership which was not only providing free medical facilities to the people but also treating patients like a family.

She said the Punjab government would further enhance such public-private partnership programmes in other hospitals for provision of best medical facilities to the people. She said the government intended to hold a nursing convention soon in which a workable strategy would be worked out.

Later talking to media, Dr Firdous said the PDM was a band of corrupt elements which could consume everything but could not exhale anything.

Responding to Shehbaz-Bilawal meeting, she said the meeting had buried the narrative of the 'Calibri Queen'.

Bilawal Bhutto sidelined PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and set up a political theater on the desire of Maryam Nawaz, she added.

She said Shehbaz Sharif did not give any importance to Bilawal during the visit and disassociated himself from PDM narrative. Bilawal had now become a witness to the deep rifts in the Sharif family, she said.

Dr Firdous said how the 'Calibri Queen' could unite 11 parties of PDM when she could not maintain the unity in her own family. Dr. Firdous said that opposition was responsible for the increase in corona cases because opposition lured the innocent people for Lahore public meeting.

She said the PDM leaders' demand for prime minister's resignation showed that they were politically immature. She said that the Sharif family who claimed Lahore as its strong fort had not built a single international standard hospital in the city. Shehbaz Sharif initiated projects like Orange Line Metro Train only for self-projection, she maintained.

She said that as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister, a state-of-the-art 1,000-bed hospital was being constructed. She said that as promised the PTI government was bringing reforms in the electoral process and upcoming Senate elections would be conducted through "show of hands", she concluded.