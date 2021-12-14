Govt committed to provide best medical facilities in rural areas: Kamoka

The government was committed to provide best medical facilities to the people of rural areas at their doorsteps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The government was committed to provide best medical facilities to the people of rural areas at their doorsteps.

This was stated by NA Standing Committee for Finance and Economic Affairs Chairman Faizullah Kamoka during his visit to the Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Chak 214-RB Dhudiwala Jaranwala Road. Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad,CEO Health Dr Kashif Mahmood and others were also present.

He said the upgradation of BHU was essential for providing healthcare services to the people of the area.

Faizullah Kamoka along with Deputy Commissioner inspected various parts of the building and the land available for upgradation of basic health unit.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of health authorities to prepare feasibility report for theupgradation of BHU. He assured that the district administration was fully active to provide best healthfacilities to the general public.