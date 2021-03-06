Govt committed to provide better education facilities to youth: Malik Amin Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that this govt is committed to provide better education facilities to the youth and for the purpose all possible steps are being taken

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that this govt is committed to provide better education facilities to the youth and for the purpose all possible steps are being taken .

He said this while addressing the faculty members and students during his visit to Govt Shuja Khanzada Shaheed Degree College Hazro.

He said that this college was playing a vital role in imparting higher education to the youth of this area and said that all the problems faced by this college will be solved on priority.

Malik Amin said that the foundation stone of this college was laid by his father Malik Muhammad Aslam in 1987 .

Earlier Malik Amin visited different departments of the college.

Malik Amin while talking about the development of the Attock district said that billions of rupees are being spent on provision of gas facility to different villages of the district which will benefit thousand of families .

He said that a new building of regional campus of Allama Iqbal University will be built in Attock which will provide better education facilities to more than 14000 students .

Malik Amin said that 45 water filteration plants are being installed in different areas to provide clean drinking water to the people and said that to promote sports activities 10 cricket grounds will be built in this area.