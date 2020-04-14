UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Provide Education At Students' Doorstep During Coronavirus Outbreak: Parliamentary Secretary For Federal Education And Professional Training Wajiha Akram

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 02:25 PM

Govt committed to provide education at students' doorstep during coronavirus outbreak: Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram Tuesday said that the government was taking several initiatives to bring education at the doorstep of the students, especially in the rural and far-flung areas during this current coronavirus prevailing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram Tuesday said that the government was taking several initiatives to bring education at the doorstep of the students, especially in the rural and far-flung areas during this current coronavirus prevailing situation.

Educational institutions were closed but no compromise was being made on students' studies and 'Teleschool project' will provide an opportunity to student learn from home during coronavirus crises, she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

The only way to keep the academic activities continue in this situation is the use of online classes and teleschool program, which many parts of the world have adopted after the coronavirus pandemic, she mentioned.

Lauding the role of PTV news channel, she said it is playing important role in spreading the quality education and supplementing the government efforts.

She said that the government will use all resources to improve the 'Tele school' project in coming days with providing further study contents.

She maintained the channel will also benefit children living in far-flung areas and adults who are illiterate.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) is also providing an online learning management system which was introduced and a team of experts are working hardly on it.

"We will also ensure that internet services and its connectivity would be better in all those areas that don't have service and modern technological systems was being installed there", she added.

She said Teleschool and online classes for Universities was a brilliant concept and it would continue even after the opening of schools as it would help children residing in rural areas learn.

She said children of far flung areas and students could benefit from this teaching and learning source.

Related Topics

Internet World Education Student HEC All From Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NCC agrees to extends lockdown for another ten day ..

26 seconds ago

Government taking steps to raise Covid-19 testing ..

20 seconds ago

KP conveys suggestions to federal government on co ..

22 seconds ago

Moscow to Start Checking Vehicles Entering City fo ..

1 minute ago

Chernobyl Fires Show No Impact on Poland's Radiati ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zafar shares tips to save people from stress i ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.