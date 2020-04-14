Govt committed to provide education at students' doorstep during coronavirus outbreak: Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram Tuesday said that the government was taking several initiatives to bring education at the doorstep of the students, especially in the rural and far-flung areas during this current coronavirus prevailing situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram Tuesday said that the government was taking several initiatives to bring education at the doorstep of the students, especially in the rural and far-flung areas during this current coronavirus prevailing situation.

Educational institutions were closed but no compromise was being made on students' studies and 'Teleschool project' will provide an opportunity to student learn from home during coronavirus crises, she said while speaking to ptv news channel.

The only way to keep the academic activities continue in this situation is the use of online classes and teleschool program, which many parts of the world have adopted after the coronavirus pandemic, she mentioned.

Lauding the role of PTV news channel, she said it is playing important role in spreading the quality education and supplementing the government efforts.

She said that the government will use all resources to improve the 'Tele school' project in coming days with providing further study contents.

She maintained the channel will also benefit children living in far-flung areas and adults who are illiterate.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) is also providing an online learning management system which was introduced and a team of experts are working hardly on it.

"We will also ensure that internet services and its connectivity would be better in all those areas that don't have service and modern technological systems was being installed there", she added.

She said Teleschool and online classes for Universities was a brilliant concept and it would continue even after the opening of schools as it would help children residing in rural areas learn.

She said children of far flung areas and students could benefit from this teaching and learning source.