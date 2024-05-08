Govt committed to provide education, health facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Local MPA Ajmal Chandia on Wednesday said the government was doing the level best to provide education and health facilities for people of the province.

While inspecting field hospital in Rangpur, a suburban area of the district, he said bringing complete health facilities to people living in remote rural areas was top priority of the government.

He said CM Punjab was taking revolutionary steps to help out marginalized section of society at their doorstep. She's committed to provide relief to people of Southern Punjab particularly, he maintained. The MPA said the field hospital in Rangpur, which is more than 70 km away from the district headquarters hospital equipped with complete facilities nothing less than a blessing.

Administration of rest of the districts of Southern Punjab should follow the suit to hold better service delivery to its masses, he concluded.