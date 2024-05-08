Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide Education, Health Facilities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Govt committed to provide education, health facilities

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Local MPA Ajmal Chandia on Wednesday said the government was doing the level best to provide education and health facilities for people of the province.

While inspecting field hospital in Rangpur, a suburban area of the district, he said bringing complete health facilities to people living in remote rural areas was top priority of the government.

He said CM Punjab was taking revolutionary steps to help out marginalized section of society at their doorstep. She's committed to provide relief to people of Southern Punjab particularly, he maintained. The MPA said the field hospital in Rangpur, which is more than 70 km away from the district headquarters hospital equipped with complete facilities nothing less than a blessing.

Administration of rest of the districts of Southern Punjab should follow the suit to hold better service delivery to its masses, he concluded.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Rangpur From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

50MP is Better than 200MP?

50MP is Better than 200MP?

33 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

3 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

3 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

5 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

5 hours ago
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

5 hours ago
 Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

18 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan