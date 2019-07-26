Govt committed to provide enabling environment to investors/business community: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Government was committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Government was committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

Talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies, the Prime Minister said the Government was fully focused on improving 'ease of doing business' and implementing policies which encourage the investors to invest in various sectors of economy and avail business opportunities in the country.

The delegation was led by Chairman Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Huang Weiguo. Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese companies included Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Huafu Fashion, Grace Towel, Zhejiang socks, Baiyuan Machinery, Atexco, Texhong and Black Peony.

The top executives/representatives of the Chinese companies briefed the Prime Minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in the country in various textile-related export sectors.

The Prime Minister highlighted lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labor in the country.

He also assured the delegation that the Government would provide everypossible support and facilitation to the investors.