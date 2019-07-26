UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Provide Enabling Environment To Investors/business Community: Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:43 PM

Govt committed to provide enabling environment to investors/business community: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Government was committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Government was committed to provide an enabling environment to the investors and the business community in undertaking profitable business ventures in the country.

Talking to a visiting delegation of eight leading Chinese textile companies, the Prime Minister said the Government was fully focused on improving 'ease of doing business' and implementing policies which encourage the investors to invest in various sectors of economy and avail business opportunities in the country.

The delegation was led by Chairman Shanghai Yuanyi Industry Huang Weiguo. Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Chairman BOI Zubair Gilani were also present on the occasion.

The Chinese companies included Shandong Weiqiao Pioneering Group, Huafu Fashion, Grace Towel, Zhejiang socks, Baiyuan Machinery, Atexco, Texhong and Black Peony.

The top executives/representatives of the Chinese companies briefed the Prime Minister about their expertise and evinced keen interest in making investments in the country in various textile-related export sectors.

The Prime Minister highlighted lucrative business opportunities, geo-strategic location of the country, a large consumer market and the availability of cost-effective and skilled labor in the country.

He also assured the delegation that the Government would provide everypossible support and facilitation to the investors.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Business China Shanghai Market Commerce Textile Government Industry Top BOI

Recent Stories

Japanese Coast Guard Warns Off Trespassing Chinese ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes BRICS Partners to Back Persian Gulf C ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Urges Kiev to Buy Natural Gas Directly From ..

1 minute ago

Macron to Attend Late Tunisian President's Funeral ..

1 minute ago

Lahore High Court suspends criminal proceedings or ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan to address orientation s ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.