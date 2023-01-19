Govt committed to provide equal health facilities through Tele-health program: Science Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Thursday said the present government was committed to provide equitable health facilities and specialist health care consultations, free of charge, to the less developed areas of the country under the Tele-Health program.

Thousands of poor families would be benefited under this program which would be inaugurated next month, he said while chairing a review meeting of different organizations of the ministry at his office.

Agha Hassan Baloch directed the Chief Operating officer of COMSATS internet Services ( CIS) Mr. Jamal Nasir to set up six more Tele Health facilities in the underprivileged areas of Balochistan including BHU Khuzdar, BHU waddh, BHU Kharan, BHU Qalat Pandran, BHU Jungle and Chaghi.

The federal minister said that Balochistan suffers from the highest incidence of preventable deaths among mothers, children and young infants and wants to improve the health care system.

So it was the top priority of Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and Balochistan National Party (BNP) to resolve the prevailing health problems in Balochistan.

According to his vision, these Tele Health clinics will provide free of cost check ups, advice and guidance to the mothers by specialist lady doctors and would help to reduce the maternal and infant mortality rates by early detection and treatment of obstetrics and newborn complications.