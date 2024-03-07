Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide Equal Opportunities To Women In All Sectors: CM Bugti

Published March 07, 2024

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Thursday said the provincial government was committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors and the journey would be started by ensuring the advancement of women through policy reforms

In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, the Chief Minister said that no society could develop without the participation of women and we would take steps to fully utilize the capabilities of women in all walks of life in the reform agenda while maintaining the sanctity of the veil.

He said that he was a supporter of the policy of gender equality and women's development, the aim of which is to provide a better, sustainable and suitable environment for women and girls by making meaningful reforms.

He said that by ensuring their participation in all sectors, they should also be given the opportunity to play their key role in the development of the society.

By including women in the development process, it will be possible to achieve the goals of sustainable development, he said.

The CM said that half of the population of our country consisted of women who were indispensable to be included in the development process saying that steps were being taken to provide education to women as well as to participate in business activities.

He said that Women Parliamentarian Caucus, Ombudsman, Protection from Harassment among Working Women and Balochistan Commission Status of Women were seen as a guiding principle by all national institutions and law enforcement agencies.

He said that women's partnership was important for a strong economy and we have to raise our voices against violence against women and especially housewives and to make its role more effective for gender equality and women's development and to make it possible for the society to provide equal human rights for all without discrimination.

