Govt committed to provide facilitation to bar, bench for speedy justice: Federal Minister for Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem Thursday said that government was committed to provide all possible facilitation to bar and bench in ensuring speedy justice to the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Mohammad Farogh Naseem Thursday said that government was committed to provide all possible facilitation to bar and bench in ensuring speedy justice to the general public.

Addressing an event at Islamabad bar, he said all possible efforts would be made to provide space to establish facilitation center for lawyers.

Farogh Naseem said the Bar should be given independent environment.

Islamabad bar announced life time membership for the minister, while Farogh Naseem announced Rs five million grant for the bar.

He said that it was the efforts of the government that the Islamabad High Court should be shifted to its new building.

He said the inauguration of the Judicial Complex would be made possible during current year in the federal capital.

He also announced committees to solve the problems of the lawyer's community.

He said Additional and Assistant Advocate General would also be appointed for the federal capital as per other provinces.

He asked for devising a mechanism to meet the expense of bar.

The minister advised the lawyers community to avoid indulging themselves in the controversial issues, which harmed the lawyers' community.

He also asked media not to use "Wokala Gardi" for the lawyer's community.

The minister said, that due to effective economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the country's economy was witnessing improvement.

He said that the government was working against the corruption, as corruption and prejudice had damaged the country.

