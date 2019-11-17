UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Provide Facilities To Traders: Qureshi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

Govt committed to provide facilities to traders: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the incumbent government would provide maximum facilities to traders as their role was vital to strengthen the national economy.

Qureshi expressed these views in a ceremony organised in his honour by traders here.

The effective measures taken by the government were now yielding positive results and the economy was improving day by day, he said and added that when they came to power the country was facing budget and trade deficit, and the stock market was also facing problems.

Qureshi said the government took decisions to put economy on the right track and the traders underwent some burden due to the decisions but the government would provide facilities to them.

He said instructions were given to diplomats to play their effective role for bringing investment in the country, and added that economic diplomacy was being given focus.

On this occasion, Central Chairman of Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique said the government had suspended condition of CNIC after talks between the business community and the government.

He demanded that the FBR's procedure should be made easier to collect maximum tax and suggested to make a committee to settle issues of small traders.

Advisor to CM Haji Javed Akhtar Ansari, Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Nadeem Qureshi, President Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Kashif Chaudhary, Mir Attique and traders were also present.

