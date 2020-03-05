Govt committed to provide favorable environment for private sector;Chairman BOI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman board of Investment (BOI) Syed Zubair Gilani on Thursday said that government was committed to provide favorable environment for private sector in special economic zones.

Addressing an event titled "Gala Night" organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), he said that the problems of the domestic economy were decades old,adding structural reforms have been introduced and their effects were not immediately apparent.

" With the passage of time, the economic indicators will show upwards trend",he added.

The Chairman said that export figures have been improved and inflation has begun to decline.

Zubair said that role of government was to regulate and provide meaningful oversight and assistance while it was the job of the private sector to sort out the market issues more efficiently with the mutual goal of ensuring socio-economic development in Pakistan.

"It is a pleasure to provide entertainment opportunities under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),adding such events help promoting business activities,"he said.

Speaking on the occasion, President RCCI Saboor Malik said,"The Chamber organizes various events and activities for its members and business community to promote business activities and networking."He said "The Chamber is also conducting trade exhibitions and business conferences internationally in several countries including USA, UK, European countries, Turkey, Malaysia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka as well as at the local level."