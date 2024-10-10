Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide Health Aids To People Without Financial Burden: CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Govt committed to provide health aids to people without financial burden: CEO

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Health Card (HC) Balochistan Dr Samiullah Kakar on Thursday said that the government is committed to providing comprehensive health facilities without putting any financial burden on the patients.

He said this while talking on the occasion of his visit to Khalifa Bin Zayed Hospital Saryab Road and Children Hospital Quetta.

Dr Samiullah Kakar also held separate meetings with Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Zayed Bin Hospital Quetta, Dr Zulfiqar, CEO of Children's Hospital Quetta, Prof Dr Habibullah Babar, and inspected the health card counters established in the hospital and asked the patients and their families about their health and get information about the card.

Dr Samiullah Kakar said that Health Card is running successfully in both hospitals since the program is new and the patients are having difficulties in the beginning.

He said that the government would ensure the treatment of people under the Health Card so that no citizen would be denied the facility of treatment with the Balochistan health card.

He said that the government would also keep an eye on insurance companies and hospitals so that citizens could get the best facilities through Balochistan Health Card.

He said that health is a basic need, especially if a disease occurs in a house, then severe financial difficulties would befall them but in the struggle of life and death, not being able to get treatment due to lack of money is more painful. Due to the Balochistan Health Card, treatment is now available to all the people of Balochistan, he said.

He said that the Balochistan health card would be used in all the hospitals of the country where the State Life Insurance Company has a partnership and the insurance company already has extensive coverage across the country.

