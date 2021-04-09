Govt committed to provide homes to homeless people: Mian Aslam

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday said the government was committed to provide homes to homeless people by starting housing projects in various parts of the province

Talking to APP here, he added the government was fulfilling its promises made with the people and the recent initiative of LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments would have more than 35,000 apartments to be constructed over an area of 8,500 kanal.

To a query, he mentioned that 4,000 apartments would be constructed in the first phase of one and half years.

He said, the PTI government was very much focused on the uplift and well-being of the poor and low income class of the society, citing that apart from the poor citizens, the Federal and Punjab governments' employees drawing less than Rs 50,000 monthly salary were eligible to apply for the own house.

After the balloting, the successful applicants comprising 2,000 common citizens and 2,000 federal and Punjab governments' low-salaried employees would be allotted the apartments on easy installments up to 20 years, and price of each apartment would be around Rs 2.7 million.

The minister said that LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments Project would definitely facilitate the poor people and improve their living standard as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking about price-hike, Mian Aslam Iqbal said the government had intensified indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and illegal profiteers. The administrative officers had also been directed to work actively to prevent illegal profiteering and hoarding, besides ensuring sale of sugar, ghee, flour and other essential commodities at government rates throughout the province. He warned that sale of food items over and above the fixed prices would be intolerable and strict action would be taken against those who did not display price lists at prominent places.

He said, a Ramazan package of Rs. 7 billion was being given to provide substantial relief to the people during the month of Ramazan, and there were 313 Ramazan bazaars across the province where fruit, vegetables, lentils, dates and other essential items were available at the rates of year 2018. In Ramazan bazaars, he mentioned, a bag of 10kg flour was available at Rs 375, while ghee, chicken and eggs were available at Rs 10-15 less price from open markets.

He said the quality, supply and prices of edibles was being monitored in Ramazan bazaars with the help of modern technology and implementation of Corona SOPs was being also ensured.