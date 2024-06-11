'Govt committed to provide items at official rates'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government is fully committed to provide daily use items at officials

rates to people.

This was said by Member Punjab Assembly and Chairman of District Committee for Chief Minister

Initiatives Rana Munawar Ghous while visiting various shops in Sillanwali and Chak 120 SB, 119.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N government had made decisions for public welfare and the

country's development in its previous tenures, adding that it was now working with the same

spirit and determination to serve the masses.