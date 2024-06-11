'Govt Committed To Provide Items At Official Rates'
Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government is fully committed to provide daily use items at officials
rates to people.
This was said by Member Punjab Assembly and Chairman of District Committee for Chief Minister
Initiatives Rana Munawar Ghous while visiting various shops in Sillanwali and Chak 120 SB, 119.
The Pakistan Muslim League-N government had made decisions for public welfare and the
country's development in its previous tenures, adding that it was now working with the same
spirit and determination to serve the masses.
Recent Stories
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions
Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui
Black-market, smuggling causing huge loss to economy: Senator Samina Mumtaz Zeh ..
Govt trying to make working class prosperous: Sadiq Umrani
RCCI welcomes SBPs policy rate reduction announcement
Palestinian women-led organizations must be at forefront of Gaza aid response: ..
Balochistan’s railway routes massive overhaul initiatives underway: Azam Tarar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Trader hurt critically on robbery's resistancefew seconds
-
ISSI hosts launch of veteran civil servant Salman Faruqui’s book “Dear Mr. Jinnah”3 seconds ago
-
Hospitality facilities in Makkah must comply with safety regulation, stresses Saudi tourism ministry10 seconds ago
-
Pre Hajj operation successfully completed: PIA Spokesman10 minutes ago
-
Dr Munawar Hussain assumes charge as acting VC SSUET10 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city10 minutes ago
-
UAD to start new degree programmes soon: VC10 minutes ago
-
Two killed in explosion10 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans burning of animal heads, offal at public places20 minutes ago
-
APHC-AJK pay tribute to Chhota Bazar martyrs20 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes consignment of dead chicken20 minutes ago
-
China visit successful as high-powered Chinese delegation to visit Pakistan soon: PM30 minutes ago