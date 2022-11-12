(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N, Senator Afnan ullah on Friday said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide justice to Arshad's family who was killed by unknown outlaws in Kenyan territory.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the two officers went to Kenya to collect details of the mysterious killing of Arshad Sharif.

According to the initial report, he said, two dubious persons identified as Khurram and Waqar could have been involved in the killing of Arshad.

He said an investigative team is engaged to collect detailed reports regarding the tragic incident adding that a letter would be written to higher authorities for constituting a judicial commission to probe the matter.

Replying to a question he said the government wants to provide full justice to the victim's family and for this, measures have been taken to achieve the objectives.