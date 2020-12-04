UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Provide Low Cost Housing To People: Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:28 AM

Govt committed to provide low cost housing to people: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was committed to provide low cost housing to people and for that purpose practical steps were being taken

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was committed to provide low cost housing to people and for that purpose practical steps were being taken.

He was talking to Minister for Housing Tariq Basheer Cheema , who called on him here.

During the meeting matters relating to the ongoing projects in construction sector were discussed in detail.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Housing

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

23 seconds ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

32 seconds ago

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

LDA approves construction of 4,000 residential uni ..

2 minutes ago

Nafeesa stresses to protect Sindh's heritage sites ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.