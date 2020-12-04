Govt committed to provide low cost housing to people: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the government was committed to provide low cost housing to people and for that purpose practical steps were being taken

He was talking to Minister for Housing Tariq Basheer Cheema , who called on him here.

During the meeting matters relating to the ongoing projects in construction sector were discussed in detail.