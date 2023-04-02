Govt committed to provide low cost housing units to masses: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Sunday said the government is fully committed to provide low cost housing units and shelter to the poor and vulnerable segments of society, despite the economic crisis.

While inaugurating the newly constructed 2.5km long footpath by Pak-PWD at Bani Gala, he expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the project and highlighted the government's commitment to improving the country's infrastructure.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani was also present on the occasion.

The minister said that this project was initiated by the ministry with the aim of improving the area's pedestrian network and reducing accidents.

Speaking at the occasion, Iftikhar Shallwani said the footpath is expected to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility in the area providing a smoother and more efficient travel experience for pedestrians.

He also appreciated the efforts of the PWD team on the completion of the project at the earliest.