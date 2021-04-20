Govt. committed to provide maximum relief to people through governance: Ziaullah

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Saturday said solid measures were being taken to ensure implementation of good governance through provision of maximum facilities to people in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove on Saturday said solid measures were being taken to ensure implementation of good governance through provision of maximum facilities to people in the province.

He said good governance was an important part of the Chief Minister's vision and it was one of the top priorities of the incumbent provincial government to enable district administrations across the province to further improve the implementation of the government's good governance strategy, said a statement issued.

The Minister said therefore, it has been directed to take comprehensive and effective measures to provide maximum relief to people.

Appreciating the role of bureaucracy and district administration in implementing the good governance strategy of the provincial government, the Home Minister said there was an urgent need to make it more efficient and effective during Ramazan for which the administration of all districts and the police have to work better.

He said the implementation of good governance strategy was special importance in the context of Ramadan and added that despite the difficult situation of deadly epidemic saying that we are committed to provide maximum relief and facilities to the people of the province during Ramadan.

Mir Ziaullah Longove stated that, in this regard, the role of commissioners and deputy commissioners is the most important to ensure provision of amenities to public in their respective areas.

He said provincial government was taking measure to ensure implementation provincial regime's strategy and establish and effective liaison system between the district administration and the police with aim to apply control price list of all essential commodities to prevent artificial inflation and hoarders in the holy month of Ramazan.

He further directed the district administrations to pay special attention to ensure supply of essential commodities to the people at affordable rates during Ramadan.