Govt committed to provide maximum relief to masses: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan on Wednesday assured the National Assembly that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led government was committed to provide maximum relief to the masses as per the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Replying to a calling attention notice in the House, he said the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the people, particularly the lower middle class, and it would evolve a comprehensive roadmap to minimize their miseries.

He said the government had increased the salaries of employees by 15 percent in the budget whilst low income groups were also being provided assistance through the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Rana Ishaq said the last Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime had ruined the economy during its four years tenure but the incumbent coalition government was committed to put the country again on the path of prosperity and development.

The PML-N and allies took the charge of government only to save the country, which was at the verge of default with record inflation and unemployment, he added.

During last two days, the parliamentary secretary said, the rupee had witnessed appreciation against the Dollar due to the prudent policies of present government.

He said the government had earmarked billions of rupees for the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) to provide subside edible items to the poor people at subsidized rates.

Regarding the food prices, Rana Ishaq said the price control mechanism was a provincial subject, however, the Federal government was trying its level best to check the rates of edible items.

About the recent devastation caused by the floods in the country, he said the government was distributing Rs 1 million each to flood affected families who had lost a member and Rs 500,000 for an each destroyed house.

He said the federal and provincial governments were undertaking joint efforts for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people on the direction of prime minister.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a committee to assess the damages caused by the monsoon rains and floods in different parts of the country.