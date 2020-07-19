Govt committed to provide modern heath facilities in merged tribal districts : Jhagra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Khan Jhagra on Sunday said provision of modern health facilities in merged tribal districts was top priority of the government on which substantial amount was being spent.

The provincial minister expressed these views during a visit the District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

Talking to local administration and health department officials, he said the provincial government was aware of the unavailability of basic and modern health facilities in the tribal districts and steps were being taken to provide modern health facilities in all the tribal districts under a comprehensive program.

Timur Khan Jhagra said the past governments took no significant step for the development of the health sector like all other key sectors of the tribal districts, but the current government was committed to providing modern health facilities in the tribal districts as per the vision and direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said more hospitals and basic health centers were being set up in the tribal districts in the coming years while the existing hospitals and Primary health centers would be equipped with all kinds of modern facilities and equipments.

The health minister also visited District Headquarters Hospital Khar along with Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpao visited and Medical Superintendent, District Headquarters Hospital, Dr.

Aziz -ur- Rehan.

The provincial minister was informed that District Headquarters Hospital Khar Bajaur was the largest hospital of all the tribal districts where hundreds of patients were being treated on daily basis but the existing funds of the hospital were very meager.

The provincial minister was also informed about problems like shortage of doctors, nursing and paramedical staff besides shortage of electricity.

The provincial minister was also informed that 400 corona virus infected people were treated in the District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

On the occasion, MNA Bajur, Gul Dad Khan, Member provincial assembly and Head of District Development Program , Engineer Ajmal Khan. MPA Nawabzada Anwar Zabib Khan. Dr. Hameed-ur-Rehman, Secretary, Good Governance iand other senior leaders and activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Bajaur were also present.

The elected representatives apprised the provincial minister about the important issue of District Headquarters Hospital Khar.

The provincial minister appreciated the suggestions given made by the MPs and assured that all health related issues would be resolved at earliest.