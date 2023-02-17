UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Provide Modern Residential Facilities To Employees, Public: Wasay

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 08:10 PM

Govt committed to provide modern residential facilities to employees, public: Wasay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Friday said the present government was committed to provide modern residential facilities to federal government employees and general public.

While addressing an inauguration ceremony of Life Style Residency Apartments (EHFPRO) Sector G-13 here, he congratulated the allottees over the successful completion of the long awaited project and announced that the remaining apartment's possession would soon be handed over to the allottees and no negligence to be tolerated.

More than 30 allottees of A category apartments were handed over the possession by the Minister and Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani.

The minister said that this project would provide a safe, secure and enclosed environment for residents in the capital city.

He also appreciated the efforts of Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid for completing the project in such circumstances.

On the occasion, Iftikhar Shallwani said that though today's inauguration ceremony marked the completion of a small portion of the project, but it would set the progress in momentum and others portions of the projects to be inaugurated soon.

He said that the commercial zone of the project would also be completed in stipulated time.

It was pertinent to mention here that in order to provide low cost and modern residential facilities to federal government employees and general public, the FGEHA has launched this scheme through a joint venture of public-private partnership for construction of Ground + 16 storey high-rise apartments on 10.10 acre plot.

While Ground + 17 floors apartments on 5.27 acre plot, with three basements in both the phases.

The project also includes 33 Studio apartments, which have recently been added to the inventory.

In all, 3273 apartments are being constructed, out of which 2383 have been allocated to the federal government employees in all categories while 890 set apart for general public.

