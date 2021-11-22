Govt. committed to provide modern sports facilities to youth: Saif Anwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government was committed to provide state-of-the-art sports facilities to the youth in the province said Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi, Saif Anwar Jappa

He said, the government on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was working hard to improve sports facilities in different districts of the province.

Saif Anwar Jappa said that the construction work of the players' hostel at a cost of Rs 96 million was swiftly being completed here at Liaquat Bagh Sport Complex which would help promote sports activities in Rawalpindi.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Additional Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to complete all the development schemes within stipulated time frame and there should be no compromise on the quality and speed of construction work.

He said that a hostel was being constructed here to provide better residential facilities to the players.

The government was spending billions of rupees on improving sports facilities so that the youngsters could be facilitated, he said.

