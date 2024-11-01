Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide More Resources For Balochistan's Development: Ahsan

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that the Federal Government was committed to utilising all resources for the development of the Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024)

Responding to a question during the ongoing 343rd session of the Upper House, he informed that a total of 200 PSDP projects were underway in Balochistan, with an estimated cost of 1429 billion rupees.

He said an amount of 130 billion rupees had been earmarked for the PSDP in 2024-25 while more allocation of funds would be ensured for the uplift of the Balochistan projects.

However, he stressed the importance of improving the administrative capacity of provinces for better service delivery of funds and resources after allocations.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain replying to a question told the House that restructuring of the Utility Stores Corporation was underway to make it more viable in terms of business and its day-to-day operations.

The Minister said that during the restructuring, the rights of the utility Stores' employees would be safeguarded.

