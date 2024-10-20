Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide Quality Education For Youth: Faisal Khokhar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Punjab Minister for Sports, Labour and Human Resources Faisal Ayub Khokhar has said that the government was committed to providing quality education for youth while also creating opportunities for them to participate in extracurricular activities.

He emphasised that initiatives like "Khelta Punjab" and the Lahore Youth Festival were crucial in this regard, noting, "When grounds are filled with players, hospitals become empty."

He expressed these views during a media briefing as the chief guest at a talent hunt program organized for Lahore Qalandars at a private university's high-performance center here on Sunday.

The minister remarked that such programs play a significant role in providing opportunities for talented athletes to showcase their skills. He expressed hope that these trials would reveal new talent that could contribute to both the Lahore Qalandars and the national cricket team in the future.

He highlighted the importance of organizing similar talent hunt programs not only for cricket but also for other sports, ensuring that youth have the chance to demonstrate their abilities alongside their academic pursuits. He emphasized that if young people excel in both education and sports, parents would undoubtedly support them at every level.

Earlier, the minister inaugurated the auto show in expo centre Lahore, where he inspected the participating cars, motorcycles, and stalls. He noted that such events not only inform car and motorcycle enthusiasts but also provide entertainment. He stressed the need for public awareness on road safety during the show.

Faisal khokhar announced that the government would soon take steps to promote motor sports, including the construction of an official race track in Lahore. Additionally, he mentioned efforts to tackle environmental pollution by promoting electric cars and motorcycles.

