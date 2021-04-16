UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Provide Relief Through Various Programs: Shehryar

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:14 PM

Govt committed to provide relief through various programs: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday said the government, under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was providing relief to the common man through various welfare programs to bring change in their lifestyle.

The performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was excellent and good in all public sectors as the Cabinet members were performing well in their portfolios, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said it was prerogative of the prime minister to reshuffle the cabinet in a larger interest of the country and he had not included any corrupt person in the cabinet.

He said the government wanted accountability across the board against all corrupt and plunderers to wipe out the menace of corruption and money laundering.

The government would not make any compromise on the accountability process and was intended to reach the corruption cases into logical conclusion, Shehryar Afridi said.

The chairman said the incumbent government had taken tremendous and solid actions against sugar mafia to overcome the shortage, adding the previous governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had given subsidies on the sugar to the mafia.

Replying to a question, he urged the opposition parties to come into the Parliament which was best forum to make legislation and address genuine issues of the public instead of doing dirty politics for their political point scoring and gains.

