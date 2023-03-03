UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Provide Relief To Masses: Faisal Karim Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Govt committed to provide relief to masses: Faisal Karim Kundi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said that despite the difficult economic situation, the government was committed to giving relief to a common man.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the former finance minister from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had allegedly advised two provincial ministers to sabotage the IMF program.

"This blatant attempt was against the country, not against any political party," he added.

As a coalition party, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) owned all the decisions of the PDM government, including economic policies, he said.

Kundi further said that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was trying hard to revive the "wrecked economy left by PTI".

"The devastated economy was inherited from the PTI. We have taken the responsibility to put the country back on track, and we will do it," he pledged.

"PPP had assumed the reigns of the government back in 2008 when the country was facing the worst crises, including terrorism, floods, and the economy was in a shambles then," he recalled.

The advisor said that PPP was ready for participating in elections whenever it was announced.

