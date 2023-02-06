Govt committed to provide relief to masses: Khurram Dastagir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Monday said the present government was determined to facilitate and provide maximum relief to the poor people of society, with an aim to uplift them.

Talking to a private news channel, he claimed that due to the financial crisis created by PTI government, inflation has affected all sections of society.

He said in the past government, even a single case of corruption could not proved against the Sharif family.