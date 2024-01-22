Open Menu

Govt Committed To Provide Security To Voters For Holding Elections In Peaceful Environment: Jamali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Monday said that the government is committed to provide all necessary facilities and security to voters to conduct next elections in a peaceful environment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Monday said that the government is committed to provide all necessary facilities and security to voters to conduct next elections in a peaceful environment.

Speaking to media persons during his visit to Dhadar area of Kachhi district, Zubair Jamali said that chief secretary and officials of the Home department have visited divisional headquarters to review preparations for upcoming general elections. He stressed the need for adopting a comprehensive strategy to maintain peace, law and order situation so that elections could be organized in a transparent manner.

He said that Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki has taken measures to conduct the general elections in a peaceful environment.

He said that as per the order of the Chief Election Commissioner and the schedule issued by the Election Commission, the polling stations have been divided into three categories in view of the security situation of the province.

In Balochistan, he said some 2055 polling stations have been declared most sensitive while 2280 polling stations are sensitive and 832 polling stations have declared normal.

On the polling day, he said police will be deployed in urban areas and Levies Force would perform duty in rural areas to maintain the security in the province. Zubair Jamali said Balochistan's FC and Pakistan Army are ready to help civil forces at some polling stations. He said that there is no possibility of delaying the elections as the country is moving towards the elections. He said that people should be ready for next elections being held on February 8. He said that the voters should cast vote with free opinion in the general elections. The provincial minister said that government of Balochistan is ready to provide equal security to all the candidates participating in the elections.

